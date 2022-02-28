Bachchhan Paandey Song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon Share Breezy Romance

After releasing the energetic evil song 'Maar Khayegaa' from Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paanday, the makers have now released the teaser of the second song from the movie titled 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan. The song is a romantic number that is picturized on Akshay and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to be released tomorrow (March 1) at 11:30 am.

Talking about the same, the teaser shows the picturesque location of lush green fields wherein Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's characters can be seen engaging in some breezy romance. A close-up shot of the pair shows them twinning in white wherein Akshay can be seen in a tee and pants while Kriti can be seen in a saree. Needless to say, the two can be seen sharing dreamy chemistry.

The song has been composed and sung by B Praak. The lyrics have been penned by Jaani. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Sharing the same, Akshay Kumar wrote in Hindi, 'The song whose lyrics are so lovable, they are bound to touch your heart.' The actor also called the track his favourite from the film. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bachchhan Paanday had earlier shared the first song from the movie, 'Maar Khayegaa' which was picturized on Akshay Kumar's character. Talking about the same, Akshay could be seen dancing the house down in the track with some terrifying expressions. The lyrics of the track perfectly describe the frightening aura of his character. The song also gives a glimpse of some of his high octane fight sequences in the movie.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paanday has been helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey had presented a high voltage mix of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasted of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action scenes, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top class act. The movie is all set to be released on March 19, 2022. The movie marks Akshay and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after the comedy film, Housefull 4.