Bachchhan Paandey: Trailer Of Akshay Kumar's Film To Be Out On February 18, Makers Unveil New Poster

Over the years, Akshay Kumar's movie looks have gone on to set trends and adding to that list is the big reveal of his look in Sajid Nadiadwala's big-ticket release of this year, Bachchhan Paandey also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi!

As the movie is all set to hit theatre screens on 18th March, the makers have unveiled Akshay's new look from the action comedy today, also announcing the trailer launch on 18th February, which also happens to be power producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏🏻 Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022."

While the new release date of Bachchhan Paandey has come as a blessing for many especially Akshay Kumar's fans, the new dhamakedaar poster of the movie will surely leave you wanting more!

Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchhan Paandey marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after Entertainment, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4.