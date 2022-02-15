Bachchhan Paandey: Trailer Of Akshay Kumar's Film To Be Out On February 18, Makers Unveil New Poster

Over
the
years,
Akshay
Kumar's
movie
looks
have
gone
on
to
set
trends
and
adding
to
that
list
is
the
big
reveal
of
his
look
in
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
big-ticket
release
of
this
year,
Bachchhan
Paandey
also
starring
Kriti
Sanon,
Jacqueline
Fernandez
and
Arshad
Warsi!
As
the
movie
is
all
set
to
hit
theatre
screens
on
18th
March,
the
makers
have
unveiled
Akshay's
new
look
from
the
action
comedy
today,
also
announcing
the
trailer
launch
on
18th
February,
which
also
happens
to
be
power
producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
birthday.
Akshay
Kumar
took
to
his
Twitter
page
and
wrote,
"This
is
one
character
that
has
more
shades
than
a
paint
shop!
#BachchhanPaandey
aapko
daraane,
hasaane,
rulaane
sab
ke
liye
ready
hai.
Please
give
him
all
your
love
🙏🏻
Trailer
Out
on
18th
Feb,
2022."
While
the
new
release
date
of
Bachchhan
Paandey
has
come
as
a
blessing
for
many
especially
Akshay
Kumar's
fans,
the
new
dhamakedaar
poster
of
the
movie
will
surely
leave
you
wanting
more!
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
Bachchhan
Paandey
marks
the
fourth
collaboration
of
Akshay
Kumar
with
Farhad
Samji
after
Entertainment,
Housefull
3
and
Housefull
4.