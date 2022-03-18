Bachchhan Paandey Twitter Review: Did Akshay Kumar Leave A Lasting Impression On Audience?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey has arrived in the theatres today and we are here with its Twitter review. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The film is a story about a budding director (played by Kriti) who is asked to come up with a gripping and violent gangster story, and she decides to study the life of a real-life gangster named Bachchhan Paandey (played by Akshay). Going by the trailer, Jacqueline plays Akshay's love interest and Arshad plays Kriti's colleague.

Let's see audience's reaction to the film...

Rituraj @RiturajJha8: Film is very good. Akshay has nailed it. Watch in theatres.

CineHub @Its_CineHub: #BachchhanPaandey : ⭐⭐⭐🌟 True BLUE mass entertainer from Bollywood that has everything in offering .

@akshaykumar heroic entry and looks , comedy by #ArshadWarsi , emotions in parts and above all an entertaining screenplay ! Not a single dull moment . Paisa vasoool !!

Amit Bhatia @amitbhatia1509: Till interval #BachchhanPaandey is bawal... Mega mass entertainer.. Sitiyan.. Taliyan..All over... @akshaykumar is just mind blowing #Akshaykumar.

Ankit Anand @iamankitanands: Just watched #BachchhanPaandey & it's a paisa vassol mass entertainer, with blend of comedy+action & not a single dull moment. But the Highlight for me was the powerful performance of #Akshaykumar which makes it a Blockbuster venture altogether.

Yours Priya @Yours_Priya32: #BachchhanPaandeyReview :- PHENOMENAL ... just finished to watch this movie and I can proudly say that this movie will do best. I think if i like any movie after #RowdyRathore than it is #BachchhanPaandey. I'll give ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟/5 #AkshayKumar.

Going by the reviews, it's pretty clear that fans are loving Akshay's work in Bachchhan Paandey. It is to be seen if the film will manage to rake in money despite The Kashmir Files rage across India.