Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Look: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Join Hands For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next

Producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment has pulled off a casting coup by roping in two of India's biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The official announcement of this film was made today with a jaw-dropping video featuring the two actors showcasing their lethal action moves along with sleek visuals. The sneak-peek begins with Tiger Shroff going all guns blazing at his opponents, followed by Akshay Kumar making a 'bombastic' entry.

We then see the duo bumping into each other and finally deciding to do a film together while the iconic 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' song plays in the background. Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page to share the first look of the film and wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! 😁 @iTIGERSHROFF

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."

Tiger Shroff also shared the same video and wrote, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade

@akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan."

Watch the announcement video.

While this Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer has the same name as Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda's 1998 comic caper, reports state that the new film isn't a remake. One hears that this action-comedy will be high on larger-than-life action scenes.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani who had also bankrolled Amitabh-Govinda's film said in an official statement, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."

While the makers have already announced Akshay and Tiger as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan respectively, the names of their leading ladies are still under wraps. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Christmas 2023.