badhaai-do-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, has released in theatres today and guess what? On the very first day of its release, the film has become victim of piracy, and it is already available on several notorious sites for free download.

Just like Badhaai Do, many films, whether they released in theatres or on OTT platforms, became the victim of piracy and their business got affected because of the same reason.

On a related note, during the promotions of the film, Bhumi had opened up about doing Badhaai Do and said that she saw the potential of the project and said yes to it halfway through its narration.

"What really jumped out for me was that it is a big franchise that stands for speaking about things that usually make people uncomfortable, but something that we need to accept and normalise. There is a lot of humour in the film, even in the narration I could not stop laughing. But the humour is not degrading, not there to titillate. It is not at the expense of the community," said Bhumi.

She further said, "It is not easy. One can easily say 'come out, let people know who you are', but it is a journey. It is a film about your family accepting you for who you are, about understanding that love at the end of the day is about two individuals, irrespective of any kind of social conditioning we have gone through over the years."

In the film, Bhumi plays a queer woman who gets married to a gay policeman, played by Rao. Things get complicated when their families urge them to have a kid.