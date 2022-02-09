Badhaai Do: Junglee Pictures Introduces Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar As Shardul & Sumi

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's much-awaited 'Badhaai Do' is all set to hit the theaters this week. The film is much in talk for its unique story. The film is just two days away from its release day, and the makers have shared the video of how the leading cast gets into the characters of Shardul and Sumi in the film.

'Badhaai Do' is one of the much-awaited movies of this month which is about to release on 11th February in theaters. The songs are loved immensely by the audience. The makers are leaving no chance to ignite the excitement level of the audience.

Badhaai Do Actress Chum Darang Says The Tag Of Playing Bhumi Pednekar's Love Interest Didn't Bother Her

This time, Junglee pictures came up with a video introducing the characters of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as Shardul and Sumi respectively. In the video, the cast shared their beautiful experience of their journey to get in their characters.

Have a look.

It gives an insight to the fans on how the leading cast has developed these interesting characters. It will be interesting to watch how Rajkummar Rao gets into the shoes of a cop posted in a Mahila Thana and on the other hand Bhumi Pednekar's preparation for the role of a brave PT teacher. The makers bring the experience of behind-the-scenes fun and craziness they had while shooting the film.

Bhumi Pednekar On Badhaai Do: The Humour Is Not Degrading; It's Not At The Expense Of LGBTQ+ Community

Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

'Badhaai Do' releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.