Badshah Slams Troll Who Asked Him 'Tu Kab Marega'; 'Some Pray For You To Die'

While social media is a great platform for celebrities to stay connected with their fans, it also comes with its share of trolls and negativity. Recently, singer-rapper Badshah took to his Instagram handle to post a tribute to singer KK who passed away on Tuesday (May 31).

Badshah remembered KK by posting a monochromic picture of the playback singer with a broken heart emoticon and captioned it as, "Why?"

Later, the 'Jugnu' singer shared a hate message received by him from a netizen on his Instagram stories. He posted a screenshot of a direct message that read, "Tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by a cuss word.

Badshah wrote with it, "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis." The rapper didn't reveal the name and identity of the netizen who sent him that hate message. The 'Garmi' singer shared another post on his Instagram stories that read, "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die."

Badshah is a popular rapper and singer who is known for songs like 'DJ Waale Babu', 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'Jugnu', 'Genda Phool', 'Paani Paani' to name a few. He also appears as a judge in the reality show India's Got Talent.

Speaking about KK, the popular singer passed away after a performance in Kolkata on May 31. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the country.