Bangladeshi Actress Raima Islam Shimu's Husband Shakawat Ali Nobel Confesses To Murdering Her

In a shocking turn of events, Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu who went missing for the past few days was found dead in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The actress' dead body was found in a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday (January 17). After the brutal murder of the actress, her husband Shakawat Ali Nobel was investigated for a long time after which he finally confessed to killing her.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Raima Islam Shimu's husband Shakawat Ali Nobel is currently on a three-day remand home. In an earlier statement, the Dhaka police had revealed that the reason behind the actress' murder could be a family dispute. The police authorities had further revealed that the late actress' husband and one of his friends namely Abdullah Farhad have been taken into custody for further interrogation.

There have been several speculations floating by surrounding the horrifying murder of Raima Islam Simu. The news report further mentioned that there might also be a prominent actor involved in the case but the police have not confirmed anything regarding the same. The actress' remains were sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital for autopsy on Tuesday (January 18) and the doctors revealed that they found some grave injury remarks on Raima's body.

During their preliminary investigation, the police authorities had revealed that Raima Islam Shimu was murdered in another location and then her body was dumped near the bridge in Keraniganj. The Bangladeshi actress was living with her husband Shakawat Ali Nobel and their child. After she had gone missing on Sunday (January 16) morning, her family members had lodged a police complaint at a nearby police station.

On the work front, Raima Islam Shimu had made her acting debut with the movie Bartaman in the year 1998. Raima then appeared in many movies and TV shows. She was also seen playing a pivotal part in the Bangladeshi TV series Graduate. Apart from this, Shimu was a member of the Bangladeshi Film Artists Association. Filmibeat offers its condolences to the actress' loved ones.