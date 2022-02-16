Bappi Lahiri Had Once Revealed How His Fondness For Gold Helped Him Boost Up His Music Career

Music Maestro Bappi Lahiri passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea at CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night (February 15) in Mumbai. He was 69 years old. Apart from introducing the glorious disco genre of music, Bappi Da was also known for his love for gold. The musician wore several gold chains and necklaces which had become his signature look. In a throwback interview, he had said how his fondness for gold had helped boost his singing career.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Bappi Lahiri had revealed in an earlier press interaction how wearing gold was a lucky charm for him. The 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' singer had said, "Gold is my lucky charm. When I recorded Zakhmi, my mummy gave me a gold chain with a locket that has God's name. When I got married, Mrs Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life passed by, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the gold Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe. Today, if someone wears gold chains, they say why are you copying Bappida. Only a few people have such an image. Elvis Presley had a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses and Elton John has a hat."

The singer had also spoken about being mocked by some people for being the 'Gold Man' of India. Bappi Lahiri had revealed that such jibes never mocked him as gold became a part of his identity. The 'Oh La La' singer had said, "I know people make fun of me but I can't help it, gold is lucky for me. It's my Pehchaan (identity), just like my music."

Bappi Lahiri's doctor, Deepak Namjoshi who is also the director of the hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight." Hailed as the 'Disco King Of Bollywood', Bappi Lahiri had delivered hit songs for Hindi movies like Disco Dancer, Chalte Chalte, Sharaabi, and Namak Halal amongst others.