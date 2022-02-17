Bappi Lahiri's Funeral: Son Bappa Bids Final Goodbye To The Music Legend

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea on Tuesday (February 15) at the age of 69. The last rites of the musician will be taking place today after his son Bappa arrived in Mumbai from Los Angeles to bid final goodbye to his father.

As per a report in ETimes, the rituals for the last rites reportedly began at 9 am. An emotional Bappa Lahiri was snapped taking his father's mortal remains from his residence to the Vile Parle cremation ground where friends and family will be paying last respects post which the cremation will take place.

We also came across a video in which we get a glimpse of the preparations for the funeral going on. One could see a van decorated with flowers and a picture of Bappi Da is seen stationed outside his home.

Post Bappi Lahiri's demise, his family had issued an official statement that read, "It's a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. - Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri."

The musician had been keeping unwell for a while and breathed his last at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital shared the cause of his death and said, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Known as the 'Disco King', Bappi Lahiri played an instrumental role in introducing pop music in Indian films. Some of his popular chartbuster songs include 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai,' 'I Am A Disco Dancer', 'Yaar Bina Chain,' 'Tamma Tamma', and 'Chalte Chalte' amongst others.