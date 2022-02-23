Bappi Lahiri's Son Bappa Opens Up About Father's Last Days, Rejects Sleep Apnea Diagnosis

The late music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa has opened up about his father's last days. Reports claimed that the singer passed away earlier his month due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), however, Bappa revealed that his father didn't die due to 'a breathing issue', 'his heart just stopped'. Earlier, Bappa's brother-in-law Gobind Bansal had also claimed that the late singer had had a heart attack before dying.

Bappi Lahiri's Son-In-Law Recalls The Night When The Music Legend Passed Away

Bappa who lives with his wife and son in Los Angeles, flew back as soon as he heard of his father's death. He told TOI that while the late singer spent most of the last month in hospital, he insisted that he was getting better every time they spoke. He added, "On Monday (February 14) he said he wants to go home; he kept saying 'ghar chalo ghar chalo'."

Bappa revealed that Bappi Lahiri would surround himself with music even at the hospital. He said, "He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said 'kya kar rahe ho?'."

Talking about reports of OSA he said, "No, it wasn't a breathing issue. I think his heart just stopped." Bappa revealed that he was on the phone all the time as his sister, brother-in-law and mother rushed the late singer to the hospital, "They reached the hospital but he couldn't be revived."

Amitabh Bachchan Was 'Shocked & Surprised' By Bappi Lahiri's Death; Recalls One Of His Conversations With Him

Bappi Lahiri had been admitted in the hospital for most of the month and was discharged after showing signs of recovery. However, after discharge, Bappi Lahiri still complained of discomfort. He and his wife then consulted his doctor and decided to rush back to the hospital.