Bappi Lahiri's Son In Law Recalls The Night When The Music Legend Passed Away

Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law and grandson recently expressed their grief on his demise while speaking with a news agency. The late musician's son-in-law Gobind Bansal told ANI, "It is a very sad day today for us. Dada has entertained the entire country and everybody loved him."

Recalling the night when Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday, Gobind shared, "He had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more."

Meanwhile, the last rites of Bappa Lahiri took place today after the arrival of his son Bappa Lahiri from Los Angeles.

Bappi Da's grandson Swastik Bansal too mourned his grandfather's loss and told the news agency, "He started my music career and he is my idol. It is because of him that I am a singer today. I love him and will always love him. I still can't believe that my dadu is no more."

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away due to multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday at Mumbai's CritiCare hospital. He was 69.