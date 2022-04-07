Before Ranbir-Alia's Rumoured Wedding, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's Wedding Reception Card Goes Viral!

After being in a steady relationship for a long time, it looks like Bollywood celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now finally ready to take the plunge. If the buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the wedding festivities will begin from April 13-14.

While some reports state that the duo will tie the knot on April 17, there are a few who reported April 15 as the wedding date. Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia have zeroed in RK mansion as their wedding venue and currently, the place is getting decked up for the wedding.

Amid all this, Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's reception invite has surfaced on the internet. The text on the card reads, "Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980."

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had got married on January 22, 1980 at RK Studios in Mumbai. Their wedding reception was attended by several bigshots from the Hindi film industry.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, speculations are rife that the duo will be exchanging wedding vows at the Kapoor family house in Chembur. Their wedding reception is likely to be attended by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali amongst others.

Earlier during the promotions of Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir had addressed reports about his wedding with Alia and said, "We haven't really decided on a date yet, but it is definitely on the cards. We haven't chapoed the cards yet, but it is on the cards."