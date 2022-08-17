belly-dancer-sonia-shil-makes-india-proud-internationally

Belly dancing is one art form that doesn't get its due credit when it comes to appreciation and accolades. But on a mission to make India and Indians proud, and respectfully look upto belly dancing, artist Sonia Shil has been representing India globally. Performed in Australia, Abidjan, China, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. She won the first prize in 2017 Mediterranean Delight Belly Dance Festival that was organised in Prague. She even represented India in Spain !! She started her journey in 2014.

Speaking of all the challenges that she has faced till now, she says, "Challenges in the industry is between authentic belly dancers who had their training from various teachers vs the one who are reel or tiktok belly dancers with zero training. What they do is not belly dance but their videos are viral because people think that's belly dancing. The art form is somewhere missing!"

Sonia has learnt belly dancing from Tommy King, Oscar Flores, Sadie Marquardt, Kami Liddle amongst the rest. Currently, she is a full time dancer and performer, owning a belly dance institute named, Khal Belly in Kolkata. She even performed a belly dance number in Bengali series Senapati. We wish her much luck and success ahead...