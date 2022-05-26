Bengali Actress Bidisha De Majumdar Dies By Suicide; Cops Recover Suicide Note

Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar has reportedly died by suicide. According to India Today report, she was found dead in her Kolkata apartment on Wednesday (May 25), where she was living on rent for the last four years.

The report published in the same portal stated that Bidisha De Majumdar was found hanging after the cops barged into the flat. Her body was later sent to RG Kar Hospital for postmortem and further investigation is currently underway. The police officers also recovered a suicide note from her house, and they are gathering more information about the late actress from her family members and close friends.

It has to be noted that police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Her death news has indeed left her fans and Bengali Film Industry in shock. Actor Suman Dey expressed his shock over the incident in conversation with ETimes. He said, "It is shocking news and truly saddening. The time has come that we should prioritise mental health, and talk about the issues that affect us. I have seen a lot in my life and struggled in my career. So, whenever I see youngsters, I request them to be patient and not get carried away by anything. In case of any problem, we should share it with someone be it a best friend, sibling or parents. I always follow this in my life."

Talking about Bidisha De Majumdar, she was a popular model and after gaining recognition, she had made her acting debut with the short film Bhaar- The Clown, directed by Anirbed Chattopadhyay. The film also starred Debraj Mukherjee in a pivotal role.

For the unversed, this is the second mysterious death case of actresses in the Bengali Film Industry. A few days ago, Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey was found dead in her flat in Kolkata.

May Bidisha's soul rest in peace!

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM