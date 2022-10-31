Bengali Actress Sonali Chakraborty Passes Away After Prolonged Illness In Kolkata

The month of October has ended on an unfortunate note for the entertainment industry as a renowned actress breathed her last today. We are talking about Sonali Chakraborty who was a known face on both big and small screens. According to media reports, Sonali passed away due to cardiac arrest following prolonged illness. She was undergoing treatment in the city hospital in Kolkata and passed away during the early hours of October 31. Needless to say, Sonali's demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the Bengali industry.

It is reported that Sonali has been suffering from physical ailments for a while and was admitted to the hospital time and again. As a result, she had limited her work. The media reports also suggested that her last rites will be performed today in Kolkata. For the uninitiated, Sonali, wife of actor Shankar Chakraborty, is known for her performance in several Bengali hit films like the 2002 release Har Jeet starring Rachana Banerjee and Ferdous Ahmed and Koel Mallick starrer Bandhan which was released in 2004. Besides, she had also worked in Bengali programmes like Nachni, Gaatchora and others.

Earlier, legendary Assamese actor Nipon Goswami had also passed away on October 27. He was 80 and had worked in around 60 Hindi and Bengali films. West Bengal Chief Minister had also mourned his demise and tweeted, "My deepest condolences at the demise of one of Assamese cinema's greatest gems, Shri Nipon Goswami. A legendary actor, he touched countless lives and inspired many. My prayers are with his friends and family. May they find peace and comfort during this difficult time".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid a tribute to the legendary actor and wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry. His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti".