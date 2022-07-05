    For Quick Alerts
      Bengali Film Director Padma Shri Tarun Majumdar Passes Away At 91

      Renowned Bengali film director Padma Shri Tarun Majumdar passed away on Monday (July 4, 2022) in the city due to age-related ailments. He was 91 and is survived by his wife Sandhya Roy.

      He had been admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on June 14 due to age-related health issues. His condition deteriorated on Sunday evening. He was put on life support since then. Sadly, he breathed his last at 11.17 am on Monday.

      Majumdar's demise is indeed a big loss for Indian cinema. After all, he has been a mentor to several legendary artists such as Moushumi Chatterjee, Tapan Paul, Debasree Roy and his wife Sandhya Roy. He had won multiple honours like National Award, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Award and Filmfare Awards (East).

      Tapas Majumdar had always supported the Left Front government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences.

      Bengali Film Director Tarun Majumdar Passes Away At 91

      Tarun Majumdar directed films such as Chaowa Pawa, Palatak, Balika Badhu, Kuheli, Shriman Prithviraj, Thagini, Fuleswari, Dadar Kirti, Pathbhola, Alo and so on.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      tarun majumdar bengali death
      Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 11:31 [IST]
      X