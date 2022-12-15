‘Besharam...BIGOTS’: Prakash Raj Comes In Deepika Padukone’s SUPPORT Amid ‘Bhagwa Bikini’ Row

Shah Rukh Khan's song Besharam Rang from his upcoming film Pathaan has stirred up a big controversy since its release. The song received criticism from a section of Twitter users who expressed that the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini was offensive. The cast, especially Deepika and Shah Rukh, and the makers were also targets of this criticism.

Effigies of Shah Rukh Khan were reportedly set on fire in Indore as a sign of protest by those who want the film to be banned. Popular actor-politician Prakash Raj expressed his views on the controversy.

PRAKASH RAJ SLAMS TROLLERS

Prakash Raj, who usually likes to express his views on Twitter, took to task those who were attacking Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a tweet that read, "#Besharam BIGOTS... So it's okay when Saffron-clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron-clad Swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justaskin... Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan'."

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, "How long should we tolerate these... Colour Blind #AndhBhakts... #justasking"

Here's the tweet:-

#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking

….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan' https://t.co/00Wa982IU4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 15, 2022

REACTIONS TO PRAKASH RAJ'S TWEET

Prakash Raj's tweet received a mixed response from netizens. One user's reply read, "I watched the song, nothing to object in it. There is nothing to link with any religion, culture, tradition and politics. SRK and DEEPIKA performed well. If you don't like it, better don't watch it. If you have a issue or problem with that song or movie, you can complain to censor board."

While another user tagged the Hyderabad police in their tweet and wrote, "May be one person in saffron must have done something, but Prakash Raj seems to be telling about all saffron men. He needs to be kept under the bars for speaking like this. This is super spreading of hatred."

BESHARAM RANG SONG CONTROVERSY

On Wednesday, Veer Shivaji Group activists protested against Pathaan and its song Besharam Rang in Indore, demanding a ban on the film and alleging that the song's content has hurt the Hindu community's feelings. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected to the costumes worn by Deepika and Shah Rukh in the song. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it," he had said while speaking to the media.