Besharam Rang Controversy: CBFC Asks Pathaan Makers To Make 'Changes' In Songs

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement "changes" in the movie, including its songs, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday.

The CBFC has asked production banner Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the spy action thriller in accordance with board guidelines, Joshi said in a statement. He did not detail the changes suggested to the makers.

Pathaan found itself battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song Besharam Rang, also featuring Deepika Padukone, on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting "Hindu sentiments".

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release," Joshi said in a statement to PTI.

The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between creativity of the makers and sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution.

"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," Joshi added.

The certificate for a film, according to procedure, is issued after required modifications are carried out and the final material submitted.

Those who expressed their displeasure over Besharam Rang and demanded changes in it include Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board also sought a ban on the film for "misrepresenting Islam". A complaint has also been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the song.

The makers of the film last week released another song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Last week, the head priest of an Ayodhya temple said he would "burn alive" Khan for disrespecting Hindu religion.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.