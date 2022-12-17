Besharam Rang Row: Multiple Complaints Filed Against SRK-Deepika; Mukesh Khanna Calls The Song ‘Vulgar’

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan is among the most-hyped films in Bollywood as it marks superstar Shah Rukh Khan's big-screen comeback after four long years.

As the spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres next month, the makers recently released the first Pathaan song, titled Besharam Rang, in which SRK and Deepika Padukone are seen in their hottest avatars.

Ever since its premiere, Pathaan has been making headlines most for the wrong reasons. A large section of social media users have given the Besharam Rang song a political angle and Deepika is currently being brutally criticised for wearing a saffron bikini in it.

The whole controversy has divided the whole country in two parts. While a section is supporting SRK-Deepika and the film, others are calling the song 'objectionable' and protesting against it. In the latest turn of events, multiple complaints have been filed against both the Bollywood stars and the whole team.

Pathaan Cast Fees Revealed: Money Charged By Shah Rukh Khan & His Co-Stars Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped

Recently, a Supreme Court lawyer named Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against Deepika and SRK with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for the "objectionable video." In his complaint, the lawyer has requested a ban on the release of Pathaan till the makers rectify their mistake by making suitable changes to the song.

According to News18, in his appeal to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, the complainant has stated, "This deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu community through vulgar visual and verbal representation via the video song well circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under section 295A ,298, 505, 67 IT Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan and others. It is also requested to the video must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it has disparaged the Hindu's religious beliefs."

Seeking an FIR against Shah Rukh Khand and Deepika for 'hurting' religious sentiments, another complaint has been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district recently. A Muzaffarpur-based lawyer named Sudhir Ojha filed the petition before the CJM court on Friday (December 16) and the hearing is slated to take place on January 3. "The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

'This Is Fire' Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Is Out & Fans Are Loving SRK-Deepika In Their Hottest Avatars Ever

After Besharam Rang was released, the movie sparked controversy because of the song's content in several regions of the nation. The colour of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan's clothing in the song has recently drawn criticism from Madhya Pradesh's home minister, Narottam Mishra, who has called for its "rectification." Several places, including Indore, have witnessed the burning of the actors' effigies.

While many celebrities have come out to support the Pathaan team, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has slammed the makers by calling the song 'vulgar' in a recent interview. Questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), he stated that the makers will bring actors on the screen without clothes next time. Talking to ABP News, he said, "Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?"

We wonder how Pathaan team would react to it.

Stay tuned for more updates!