Beyond The Star: Salman Khan To Drop A Docu-Series On His Life On December 27?

Here's some good news for all Salman Khan fans! It looks like the superstar has a huge surprise in store for his fans on his birthday this year. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the mega-star is reportedly planning to release a docu-series on his life titled 'Beyond The Star' on his special day.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, the ambitious docu-series will be dropped on December 27 to mark Salman's 57th birthday. However, there is no confirmation yet from the makers.

Touted to be a single stop for all the questions that has been on his fans' minds for ages, 'Beyond The Star' will feature Salman's family, friends and all the people with whom he has worked over the years. This includes names like Bhagyashree, David Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Disha Patani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya, Himesh Reshammiya, Kamal Khan, to name a few.

One hears that 'Beyond The Star' will document Salman's journey to stardom. It will also feature some never-seen pictures, videos, and visuals of the Bollywood superstar with his family and friends along with rare glimpses from his childhood.

Earlier, while speaking with a news agency, the Tiger Zinda Hai star had revealed that the concept for this docu-series had come from actress and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

"Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. She narrated it to Andre Timmins, co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and he took it to Applause Entertainment, production company, and they finalised this," Khan had told PTI.

Workwise, Salman Khan is currently busy working on Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daagubati and Shehnaz Gill. He also has Tiger 3 lined up for release. The spy thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.