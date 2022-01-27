Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani Makes Her Acting Debut With Rohan Sippy's Mithya; First Look Out

Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to make an entry into the entertainment industry with Rohan Sippy's psychological thriller-drama series Mithya. The makers of the show announced Avantika's arrival in showbiz with the first poster of the show presenting the young starlet along with co-star Huma Qureshi.

After Abhimanyu Dassani arrived in the entertainment industry with the internationally acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018, now Bhagyashree's daughter is setting her foot in the glamour world.

The poster features Avantika Dassani sporting an intense look building intrigue for the dark and gritty premise of the psychological thriller-drama. Opting for an unconventional and experimental debut with a twisted tale of two female leads, Avantika Dassani promises a power-packed character in her first ever on-screen experience.

Sharing her excitement for the debut and shedding light on her first project, Avantika Dassani says, "It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I'm also immensely grateful to have worked with with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that have warmly welcomed a newbie like me.

Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I'm really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it."

Co-starring Huma Qureshi and Parambrata, Mithya is produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by Zee 5.