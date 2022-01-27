Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani Makes Her Acting Debut With Rohan Sippy's Mithya; First Look Out
Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to make an entry into the entertainment industry with Rohan Sippy's psychological thriller-drama series Mithya. The makers of the show announced Avantika's arrival in showbiz with the first poster of the show presenting the young starlet along with co-star Huma Qureshi.
After Abhimanyu Dassani arrived in the entertainment industry with the internationally acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018, now Bhagyashree's daughter is setting her foot in the glamour world.
The poster features Avantika Dassani sporting an intense look building intrigue for the dark and gritty premise of the psychological thriller-drama. Opting for an unconventional and experimental debut with a twisted tale of two female leads, Avantika Dassani promises a power-packed character in her first ever on-screen experience.
Sharing
her
excitement
for
the
debut
and
shedding
light
on
her
first
project,
Avantika
Dassani
says,
"It
has
been
an
absolute
thrill
to
take
on
a
challenging
character
and
intriguing
story
such
as
this,
for
my
very
first
endeavour.
I'm
also
immensely
grateful
to
have
worked
with
with
an
incredibly
talented
and
supportive
cast
and
crew,
that
have
warmly
welcomed
a
newbie
like
me.
Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I'm really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it."
Co-starring Huma Qureshi and Parambrata, Mithya is produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by Zee 5.