      Bhediya: Kriti Sanon Aka Dr Anika Warns People To Visit At Their Own Risk In Her First Look Poster

      Varun Dhawan's massive fan following is in a mood of celebration and rightfully so. After all, the actor is set to unveil the trailer of his much anticipated movie Bhediya. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is a horror comedy wherein Varun will be seen in a different avatar. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor had been teasing fans with interesting posters of Bhediya on social media. And now, ahead of the trailer launch, Kriti Sanon has treated fans with her first look from Bhediya.

      To note, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Dr Anika in the horror comedy. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a poster wherein she was sporting a short hair with bangs look and was seen holding an injection in her hand like a gun. Sharing the poster, Kriti wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk!". Soon, celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Kaushal, Patralekhaa, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, etc lauded Kriti's look in the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana took to the comment section and wrote, "Too cool". On the other hand, Sunny commented, "Dayum.. this looks so good".

      Take a look at Kriti Sanon's look from Bhediya:

      To note, Bhediya will mark Kriti's second collaboration with Varun after the 2015 release Dilwale. Apart from Kriti and Varun, the Amar Kaushik directorial also features Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in key roles. The trailer of the horror comedy will be unveiled tomorrow while the movie will be hitting the theatres on November 25 in 2D and 3D.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
      X