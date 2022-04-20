Bholaa: Ajay Devgn's Kaithi Remake Gets A Title, To Release On March 30, 2023

Ajay Devgn revealed the title of his upcoming project, which is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, on April 20, Wednesday. The project, which has been titled Bholaa is expected to start rolling after Ajay Devgn finishes his another much-awaited project, Runway 34. Bholaa, which is directed by Dharmendra Sharma, has been slated to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

The action star will play the titular role of Bholaa which was played by popular actor Karthi in Kaithi and was originally directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The highly-anticipated project will feature supremely talented actress Tabu in the role of a lady police officer. Interestingly, this particular character was a policeman in the original and was brilliantly played by Narain.

According to the reports, Bholaa will not be a scene-by-scene remake of Kaithi but will be a faithful adaptation. The movie will have slight changes in its characters and premise, to appeal to the North Indian audiences. The Ajay Devgn starrer is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Tseries Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The rest of the cast and technical crew are expected to be revealed very soon.