Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor Rajpal Yadav Reveals Why He Doesn't Feel Happy When He Is Called A Comedian

In a career spanning over two decades, Rajpal Yadav has worked in a long list of comedy films and succeeded in tickling the funny bone of the audience with his hilarious acts on screen. However, the actor doesn't like the tag of a comedian.

Rajpal in his new interview with CurlyTales, said that he always sees himself in the lead role even when he is essaying a supporting character. This is the reason why he doesn't feel happy when someone limits him to the comedy genre.

The Hungama actor said, "(In my opinion) I play the lead only, some character has length and some has strength. I have never been able to think that I am playing a supporting role. According to the director's interpretation, we are all students in front of the camera. That's why I don't feel happy when someone calls me a comedian. I can also not be upset about it when people want me to give their love like this, but I believe that my name has been put into such a small category - a comedian."

Yadav further said that he lives like a serious person in real life so he can do comedy in reel. He also shared that getting his wife Radha's approval on his films is the most difficult task.

He recalled an incident where she stayed silent after he took her to the screening of one of his films. When he asked her if everything was okay, her response was, 'Tumhe aisi filmein karni chahiye (should you do such kind of films)?"

Rajpal Yadav's recent big screen outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The film is slowly heading towards Rs 200-Crore mark.