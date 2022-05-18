Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 FIRST REVIEW Out: Will Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Set The Box Office On Fire?

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022 and we are here with its first review. Umair Sandhu, who is a member of overseas Censor Board, caught the special screening of the film and he has only nice things to say about the film.

He tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has two solid factors going in its favor -- the Brand Value - #KartikAaryan combo and the chartbusting 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' track. It is glossy, stylish and well executed, technically speaking. A Paisa Vasool Horror Comedy ! ⭐⭐⭐1/2."

When the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got unveiled on YouTube, netizens lauded Kartik's look in the film. The film is currently in a good buzz and its songs have also managed to create a space in listeners' hearts.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others in prominent roles.

It is to be seen if film critics and moviegoers will feel the same way about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 like Umair Sandhu. If yes, the film will surely set the box office on fire, as the last Bollywood release Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to attract footfalls to the theatres.

On a related note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad at the box office.