Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles has hit the theatres across India today (May 20, 2022) and guess what? On the first day of its release, the film has become the victim of piracy. Yes, you read it right! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 full movie has been leaked online by several notorious sites and we feel bad for the makers. The film is second instalment of 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.
Meanwhile, the film is clashing with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad at the box office and according to film critics, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a better film than the action-entertainer.
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs... #BB2 is a complete entertainment package... A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment... WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO."
Rahul Verma
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is an entertainment package stored for you in the form of super one liners , good twists & turns,situational comedy and energetic performances. TheAaryanKartik and advani_kiara form a fresh pair and look good on screen!Visuals and direction top tier. ⭐⭐⭐🌟."
Himesh Mankad
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is time pass pop-corn entertainer with a blend of thrills, chills & laughs - the right ingredients of a HIT film. While premise does require suspension of disbelief, it's #AneesBazmee's conviction over the madness that sails it through."
Rohit Jaiswal
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #BB2 is entertaining,full of humour time pass material with slice of horror in between & fabulous twist at the end,#KartikAaryan act is awesome, #Tabu is brilliant, #KiaraAdvani is adorable, will be commercially successful."
Sumit Kadel
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) SUPREMELY ENGAGING - Scares & Entertain in equal measures with ample twist & turns in the screenplay. #KartikAaryan's act is BRILLIANT, he EXCELS both in comedy & drama with finesse . #Tabu is FANTASTIC.BB2 will end Bollywood search for a HIT."
Anmol Jamwal
"Everyone wants Hindi films to fail so badly that they can't wait for me to crap on #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. The truth: it DELIVERS in entertainment: and that's what the MASSES want! #Tabu is the star of the show: An absolute chameleon. #KartikAaryan fares well. It deserves praise."
