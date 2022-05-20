Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs... #BB2 is a complete entertainment package... A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment... WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO."

Rahul Verma

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is an entertainment package stored for you in the form of super one liners , good twists & turns,situational comedy and energetic performances. TheAaryanKartik and advani_kiara form a fresh pair and look good on screen!Visuals and direction top tier. ⭐⭐⭐🌟."

Himesh Mankad

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is time pass pop-corn entertainer with a blend of thrills, chills & laughs - the right ingredients of a HIT film. While premise does require suspension of disbelief, it's #AneesBazmee's conviction over the madness that sails it through."

Rohit Jaiswal

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #BB2 is entertaining,full of humour time pass material with slice of horror in between & fabulous twist at the end,#KartikAaryan act is awesome, #Tabu is brilliant, #KiaraAdvani is adorable, will be commercially successful."

Sumit Kadel

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) SUPREMELY ENGAGING - Scares & Entertain in equal measures with ample twist & turns in the screenplay. #KartikAaryan's act is BRILLIANT, he EXCELS both in comedy & drama with finesse . #Tabu is FANTASTIC.BB2 will end Bollywood search for a HIT."

Anmol Jamwal

"Everyone wants Hindi films to fail so badly that they can't wait for me to crap on #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. The truth: it DELIVERS in entertainment: and that's what the MASSES want! #Tabu is the star of the show: An absolute chameleon. #KartikAaryan fares well. It deserves praise."