Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Oozes Swag In The Title Song; Watch Video

Kartik
Aaryan
starrer,
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
films
of
the
year
and
its
recent
trailer
had
everyone
raving
about
the
film,
touting
it
a
sure
shot
blockbuster.
To
add
to
the
hype,
the
makers
have
released
its
title
track
now,
featuring
the
lead
star
in
a
black
suit
and
it
is
clearly
all
set
to
be
the
new
rage
of
the
town.
Taking
to
his
social
media,
Kartik
Aaryan
shared
the
song
writing,
"Do
the
ZigZag
step
with
Rooh
baba
!!
😎
#BhoolBhulaiyaa2
TITLE
TRACK
OUT
NOW
🎵."
Watch
the
song.
The
young
superstar
is
winning
eyes
and
attention
in
a
black
tux
as
he
sleekly
moves
to
the
super
tough
Bosco-Ceaser
choreography.
The
actor
looks
extremely
hot
and
dapper
as
he
channels
maximum
swag
in
a
modern
day
revamp
of
'Hare
Krishna
Hare
Ram.'
Doing
the
zigzag
hook
step,
Kartik
really
just
flows
on
the
dance
floor.
From
dance
moves
to
super
hot
looks
and
the
acting
proficiency
seen
in
the
trailer,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
a
whole
package
and
he
is
bringing
his
commercial
side
to
the
screens
with
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2.
The
Anees
Bazmee
directorial
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
20th
May.
With
Kartik
Aaryan,
the
film
also
stars
Kiara
Advani,
Tabu,
Rajpal
Yadav
and
Sanjay
Mishra
in
pivotal
roles.