Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Oozes Swag In The Title Song; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and its recent trailer had everyone raving about the film, touting it a sure shot blockbuster. To add to the hype, the makers have released its title track now, featuring the lead star in a black suit and it is clearly all set to be the new rage of the town.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared the song writing, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! 😎 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW 🎵."

Watch the song.

The young superstar is winning eyes and attention in a black tux as he sleekly moves to the super tough Bosco-Ceaser choreography. The actor looks extremely hot and dapper as he channels maximum swag in a modern day revamp of 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram.'

Doing the zigzag hook step, Kartik really just flows on the dance floor. From dance moves to super hot looks and the acting proficiency seen in the trailer, Kartik Aaryan is a whole package and he is bringing his commercial side to the screens with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is all set to hit the screens on 20th May. With Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.