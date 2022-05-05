Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani Opens Up On Taking Up The Reins From Vidya Balan As Manjulika

    For Quick Alerts
      The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped it online. Besides Kartik's ghostbuster actor and the iconic 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' track, the video also gave us a sneak-peek of Kiara's character Reet who gets possessed by Manjulika's ghost.

      kiara-manjulika

      In a new interaction with Mid-day, Kiara said that her performance in the film shouldn't be compared to that to Vidya Balan's as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 isn't a remake. The latter had received rave reviews from her portrayal of Manjulika in Akshay Kumar's 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was helmed by Priyadarshan.

      On being asked if she feels any pressure about taking the reins from Vidya for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara replied, "I am not playing the character thankfully. It is not a remake, so I'm not stepping into someone's shoes. We tried to do the best with the story we have. I am still that scared child who watched the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the theatre with her eyes half-closed."

      kiara

      She went on to say that she chose to do this Kartik Aaryan-starrer as she believes that a genre like that could be transformed into a family entertainer.

      Kiara told the tabloid that despite her aversion to horror films, she loved Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

      Talking about her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Kabir Singh actress shared, "We have retained the essence of the original and some elements like Manjulika's name, but as a storyline, this is completely new. That said, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a cult film, and when you make the second part, you can only get inspired. This is not a psychological thriller, but a horror comedy. There is a layer of black magic."

      Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmi, is slated to release in theatres on May 20.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 9:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 5, 2022
      X