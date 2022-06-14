Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Release Date And Time: Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Is All Set To Stream On Netflix

On May 20, 2022, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles, arrived in theatres and now, we are here with its OTT release details. Reportedly, the film will stream on Netflix on June 17, 2022 from 7 pm onwards.

While the film was a blockbuster at the box office, many netizens who could not watch the film in theatres, have been waiting for its digital release. We are sure that Kartik must be curious to know how those fans would react to the film.

Recently, while speaking to Filmfare, Kartik opened up about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success at the box office and said, "I feel extremely grateful to the audience for this historical opening! As an actor, my biggest motivation has been to entertain the audience, and the love that's been pouring in from the masses is not only encouraging but also validating on so many levels."

He further said, "This is not just a celebration for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team but for the Hindi Film Industry as a whole, and we are so happy that the film has been embraced the way it has."

Interestingly, apart from the film, its title track has also become superhit among netizens.

With respect to work, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India.