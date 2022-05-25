Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star Kartik Aaryan On His Fans: Impossible For Me To Celebrate My Big Success Without Them

Kartik Aaryan is the young superstar of has cemented his position among the top with a history making release of his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had the biggest opening weekend of 2022 with a collection of 55.96 Crore. He has always credited his fans for his success and after the massive opening of the film, it was his fans that he celebrated with first.

Talking about the same, Kartik Aaryan shares, "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."

He adds, "I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is, when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can."

On the weekend of his release, the hearthhrob was seen crowded amongst a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience in the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hookstep while it played on the screen.

The most loved actor truly knows how to make his fans happy. He also has more such big films in lineup to keep them entertained including, Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.