Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star Kiara Advani: I Don’t Agree That Bollywood Is Banking On South For Content

Actress Kiara Advani is all set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as a female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception.

Nowadays, South Indian films released across the country with dubbed versions are doing exceedingly well at the box office. Pan-India films like KGF 2, RRR, Pushpa and many others have so far got the blockbuster status at the box office. On the other hand, Hindi films are still trying to attract audiences to theatres.

Amidst all, the Hindi debate is still a burning topic of discussion on social media. As we all know, Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's war of words on Twitter had made several celebrities share their opinion over the South Indian films' pan-India release.

Recently, in a media interaction, Kiara Advani was also asked about her opinion on the same. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress said, "The way I see it, I don't agree that Bollywood is banking on South for content. Sometimes a small film, which is a gem from a certain language, has the potential to reach out to a wider audience. Hindi is widely spoken in our country and so you think why not make this film for a larger audience."

The actress further stated that she would think twice before doing a remake if it is available on the OTT platform. She admitted that she watches dubbed content. She said, "If I'm making an adaptation, we make few changes. Look, at the end of the day, it is all about taking a good film to a larger audience."

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is quite excited about her upcoming film as she enjoyed working on such a thrilling film. BB 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra and others in key roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is releasing on May 20, 2022.

Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and RC 15.