Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser Has A Glimpse Of Kartik Aaryan As Rooh Baba & Manjulika's 'Aami Je Tomar'

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan's much anticipated horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out and it promises a huge dose of entertainment for the audience right from the word 'go'.

The sneak-peek begins with a glimpse of a haunted haveli. We soon hear the ghost of Manjulika singing the bone-chilling 'Aami Je Tomar' which is followed by Kartik Aaryan turning on his ghostbuster mode as 'Rooh Baba' with Rajpal Yadav by his side.

Kartik took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser and wrote, "#RoohBaba is coming. Beware #Manjulika !!"

While Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar as the ghostbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmed by Anees Bazmee, has Kartik Aaryan stepping into his shoes.

Speaking about this, Bazmee had earlier told Bollywoodlife, Let me be clear, Akshay is Akshay. It is unfair to expect Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. People are judging Kartik Aaryan a little too fast. He has done a fantastic job. Kartik has a natural comic timing, which is exceptionally good. When people see the movie, they will be surprised. It was such a joy to work with him. He believes in team work and keeping everyone in good spirits."

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20.