Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: The Legend Of Manjulika Returns With Kartik Aaryan's Classic Humour

The makers of horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, have finally released the full length trailer of the awaited sequel. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles, the film directed by Anees Bazmee is bringing back the legend of Manjulika.

The trailer revealed that the sequel takes place fifteen years after the events of the first film Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007. The original starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in leading roles. Some of the returning faces in the sequel include the talented Rajpal Yadav alongside new casts like Sanjay Mishra.

The trailer begins with Tabu revealing that the sealed door in the haunted haveli is once again calling for blood. She warns the audience that the ghost behind the door is none other than the legend of Manjulika. The three-minute-long video also gives a glimpse at Kartik's character who claims to have grown up around ghosts and teases his friends and family with the presence of spirited beings.

Kartik can be seen surrounded by friends and family amid a celebration. In a drunken state he opens the door, letting the ghosts out and risking everyone's lives in the family. Similar to the previous film, the ghost will also take over the leading female character Kiara Advani.

Take a look at the trailer:

Over the weekend, a new poster of the film was also released by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram account. The poster features the actor in black robes with Indic script all over it, along with bandana and rudraksha chains wrapped around his neck and wrists. He captioned the post as, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se 😘 #RoohBaba 👻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 dekhne aayiye 20th May, 2022 ko ❤️"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20, 2022.