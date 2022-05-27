Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Kabir Singh 2 Is On The Cards, Producers Bhushan Kumar & Murad Khetani Confirm

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani in an interaction with a news portal confirmed that they are planning to spin Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh into a franchise. They also talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Speaking about a sequel to Kabir Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It's an iconic character and can be taken into a second part."

Bhushan and Murad Khetani further confirmed the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and said, "We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time." Murad also added that he would love Bhushan Kumar to make Aashiqui 3 soon as well.

Talking about Kabir Singh, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer was one of the highest grossing films of 2019. The romantic drama was the official remake of Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film also marked the Bollywood directorial debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had helmed the original flick.

Despite the film receiving some criticism for glorification of misogyny and sexism, it went on to collect a lifetime box office collection of Rs 278.24 Crore.

On the other hand when it comes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu starrer is currently having a successful run at the box office and is all set to enter the 100-Crore club.