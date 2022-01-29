Bhumi Pednekar On Badhaai Do: The Humour Is Not Degrading; It's Not At The Expense Of LGBTQ+ Community

Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up on her upcoming film Badhaai Do while speaking with a news agency. The actress said that the film talks about "love and acceptance" through a sensitive lens and is using its humour against the LGBTQI community for cheap laughs.

Speaking about how she came aboard to the film, Bhumi explained that she agreed to do the film half way through its narration as she saw the potential of the project to speak to a large audience.

Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Lavender Marriage Brings In Plenty Of Laughs & Emotions

"What really jumped out for me was that, it is a big franchise which stands for speaking about things that usually make people uncomfortable, but something that we need to accept and normalise "There is a lot of humour in the film, even in the narration I could not stop laughing. But the humour is not degrading, not there to titillate. It is not at the expense of the community," Pednekar told PTI.

She said that the film's team including director Harshvardhan Kulkarni, writers Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildia were aware of telling an important story with maturity.

Bhumi Pednekar: I Am Glad That I Managed To Inspire Women, Men And People In General

Bhumi said, "There was a lot of sensitivity about the LGBTQI community, which is something I really respected. That came from the writing and the direction. There was not a lot for me to be alert about, which tells you about the maturity and the thinking that has gone behind the writing."

She said, "When I heard the narration, it was done so well, there was no reason for me to say, 'We should not create a joke about the community'. You have to show the society the way it is, because that's the only way we would be able to achieve the change we hope we do, but there is no digging. It is a very sensitive film."

Spilling the beans on her role in the film, Bhumi said that her character is someone looking for love; she is "flawed, brave" and eventually finds the courage to be herself.

"Sumi is genuinely inspirational. What truly excited me as an actor was that I saw her vulnerabilities. I have played a lot of strong willed women, women who are out there to get it, but that's not the case for everyone. Everybody has their coming of age, through experiences you find courage. I saw her do that. It is not easy. One can easily say 'come out, let people know who you are', but it is a journey. It is a film about your family accepting you for who you are, about understanding that love at the end of the day is about two individuals, irrespective of any kind of social conditioning we have gone through over the years," the actress explained.

Badhaai Do features Pednekar as a lesbian physical education teacher enters into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's Shardul Thakur, who is a gay cop.