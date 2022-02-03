Bhumi Pednekar On Her Badhaai Do Character: She Is Somebody Whose Life Is Very Different From Mine

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is a few days away from breaking stereotypes on the sliver screen, as her upcoming film Badhaai Do is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022. The film tells a story about a lesbian sports instructor (played by Bhumi) who marries a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao).

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Bhumi was asked how she looks at her Badhaai Do character, she said that her character is somebody whose life is very different from hers. She further clarified that she is not speaking in terms of sexuality, but also how they lead their lives.

"She is somebody whose life is very different from mine and that is not because of our sexual preferences, it is more about the choices one makes in life. I am somebody who has lived her life full of freedom. My character does not have that privilege," said Pednekar.

Pednekar further added, "It wasn't about how I would feel about other people or the character that I am playing. It was more about how I would live my life that I could not relate a lot with. It is not as easy as going to the gym. It is more of an internal process."

While speaking about her character's look, she said that her director and her team members were very clear that when they look at the woman, she should look like somebody who is vulnerable. And owing to the same, Bhumi did not shy away from not wearing makeup.

She further added that she wanted to be away from the stereotype.

"I just wanted to be a woman and when the audience looks at me they must not look at the sexual preference of my character. That is how I wanted to play her," concluded Bhumi.