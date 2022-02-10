Bhumi Pednekar On Playing A Lesbian Woman In Badhaai Do: Why Should Only Queer Woman Be Considered For A Role?

Bhumi Pednekar in her recent interaction with a news portal opened up on playing a lesbian woman in her upcoming film Badhaai Do which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. In the film, Bhumi and actress Chum Darang play lovers.

On being asked if she had second thoughts about taking up this role, Bhumi told India Today that she didn't doubt her choice after she agreed to be a part of this film.

The actress was quoted as saying, "Yes, that's not my sexual preference, but is my sexual preference all that I am made up of? This is exactly what the film speaks about. I am an actor and I am playing a character. Why should only a queer woman who has a certain sexual preference like my character be considered for the role?"

She further added, "I am somebody who has worked hard and there is a certain amount of talent that comes with me, then why do I not deserve this part any more or less than somebody else (whose sexual preference is different than mine)? I mean, how is that fair?"

Meanwhile, Bhumi's co-star Chum Darang too in a recent interview said that she had no inhibitions about playing her lover in the film.

In the same interview, Bhumi was also asked if she feels films in the south have a better subject matter than Bollywood. To this, the actress replied that she doesn't think so and added that the film industry has become very pan India.

She said that it feels like it's unfair to take away any credibility from Hindi films and that she finds it amusing when people ask this question.

"We are an industry that churns out a lot of movies in a year. We have pan-India stars today. We have actors from the Hindi film industry who work in various films down South and the idea is that art is one," the actress told the portal.

Coming back to Badhaai Do, the film revolves around the theme of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their homosexuality).

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 11, 2022.