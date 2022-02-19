Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Female Actors Were Asked For Pay Cuts During Pandemic But Not Their Male Counterparts

Apart from being a stellar performer, Bhumi Pednekar has also never shied away from expressing her opinion on some important issues in the film industry. Recently the actress spoke about the issue of pay disparity in Bollywood which has been prevalent for quite some time now. Bhumi highlighted how actresses were asked for pay cuts during the pandemic but not their male counterparts.

Calling this ridiculous, Bhumi Pednekar revealed to journalist Puja Talvar, "I feel like most people realised that the pandemic had hit them only when they had a female-led film that they were supporting. I have never heard of any producer going and telling a male co-star of mine, 'Yaar, Covid Ki Wajah Se Aap pay cut Le Lo (please take a pay cut, keeping the Covid situation in mind)'. It doesn't happen. But it's expected from all of us (women), which I feel is ridiculous."

Earlier, other A-list actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have also spoken about the issue of pay disparity in the film fraternity. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the success of her recently released movie, Badhaai Do. The actress stars alongside Rajkumar Rao in the same.

Bhumi Pednekar essayed a closeted lesbian woman who marries a gay police officer to avert any questions or suspicions surrounding her sexuality. The movie has been receiving praise for its sensitive take on the LGBTQIA community. Bhumi and Rajkumar's performance has also been garnering several laurels.

Speaking on the success of the movie, Bhumi Pednekar said, "When you choose a sensitive film or a character like Badhaai Do, you want a large cross-section of the audience to enjoy the film and be entertained because that's how you bring about positive change in society. It is so heartwarming to see that media has appreciated my performance, the film so much and it is overwhelming to see the review of audiences pouring in after they are watching this special movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The actress also has Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. Bhumi will be then starring with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Afwaah.