Bhumika Chawla Laughs Off People Assuming That She Is Out Of Work; 'I Understand It's Important To Be Seen'

Bhumika Chawla made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam in 2003. In her career spanning over two decades, the actress has predominately worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry. However when compared to some of her contemporaries, Chawla has less number of movies in her filmography.

In her recent chat with Hindustan Times, Bhumika said that she finds it amusing when people assume that she is out of work as she keeps away from public glare. The Kushi actress admitted that all these speculations have made her realize the importance of being seen in showbiz.

Bhumika told the tabloid that while her priorities did change after she embraced motherhood, she never put her work on the backburner to focus on her personal life.

The actress said, "After Yash (her son) was born in 2014, I did a film in Kannada after six months of his birth. Soon after that film, I worked on M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, following which I did three films in Telugu, out of which one became a huge success and will get a Hindi remake soon."

She continued, "I have done decent and good work in the last seven years since Yash was born. But yes, probably, I wasn't seen here (in the Hindi film industry) much, so people assumed that. I have always been a quieter person who enjoys being in my own space and focusing on my work."

Further, Bhumika revealed that earlier when her friends from the south film industry and Bollywood used to ask her why she chooses to stay away from the spotlight, she would tell them that she wasn't sure if she wanted to do this part of the job. But eventually, she has now realized that it is important to be seen.

Speaking about why she decided to be a hands-on mother, the MS Dhoni actress explained that while one can delegate duties and hire people for people, the time well spent with children or doing things can't be done with other people. She said that she is fortunate that she has continued working through the last few years even if she is doing less number of films.

Bhumika emphasized on the important of striking a balance between work and family and said that it very important to continue working in whichever you can to keep their dreams going and to keep their life moving as eventually when the kids will grow up, one might be left high and dry clueless about what to do next.

Speaking about Bollywood, Bhumika was last seen in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Khamoshi.