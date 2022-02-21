Bhumika Chawla: Unless You Are Seen On-Screen, People Assume That You Are Married, So You Are Not Interested

Actress Bhumika Chawla who is best known for her role opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam has not been very active in Bollywood. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when actress Bhumika Chawla was asked why she is not active in Hindi Film Industry, she said that she is walking a tightrope. She said that she has to be seen for producers and directors to understand that she is still working so they can approach her.

"Unless you're seen on-screen, people assume that you're married, you have a child, so you're not interested. So, social media and PR come handy at that time," said the Tere Naam actress.

Speaking about being active down South, she said that she has been working down South for the longest time, and she never took a break there. She further said that she has been doing some interesting films in South, and she has three films due for release right now.

"As of now, I have one film which was supposed to start last year October-November. But that got delayed because of date issues and then an omicron wave happened. I have done another Hindi film which was due for release in Jan-Feb but that too got delayed because of the pandemic. I am now also understanding that OTT is all the more feasible in these times," added Chawla.

In the same interview, when Bhumika was asked to share her take on modern PR and emergence of social media platforms, she said that whether it's the stars/actors who have been in the industry for the longest time or the newcomers, the concept is 'to be seen'. But she thinks that to be seen all the time might kill the basic concept of work.

"Your strength is your work, which gets diluted because of all of this," stated Chawla.