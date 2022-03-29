Bhushan Kumar On Prabhas-Starrer Radhe Shyam's Failure: Not Every Film That We Make Can Succeed

On March 11, 2022, Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam released in theatres and despite the humongous buzz around it, the film failed to live up to people's expectations and ended up being a disaster at the box office. Neither film critics nor moviegoers were impressed by the film's story and Prabhas' work in the film.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when producer Bhushan Kumar was asked what's his take on Radhe Shyam debacle, he said that not every film that he puts money on can succeed and it can happen to any film, irrespective of its regionality.

He told Times Of India, "What do you have to say about the success of Baahubali, Pushpa, RRR or the craze for the upcoming KGF? I don't think audiences look at these films as South or a North films. Audiences in India are watching Spanish and Korean films and shows. I think it's all about good content and people will go to cinemas to watch what they like."

He further added that it's good that people are consuming content irrespective of the language.

"This happens with Hindi films, too. Not every film that we make can succeed. Probably, the success rate of films might not even be 10 per cent. So it's the same with the South films, there are many regional films which will release on a pan-India level, but some of them will do well and others wont," added the producer.

He further said that it's part of the big giant wheel of entertainment, and one will never know when and how it moves. Some films work down South, others work pan-India, some work on OTT. However, he feels that every film finds its audience.