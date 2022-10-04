Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan And Shalin Bhanot Lock Horns; Filmmaker Warns Latter About Playing Games With Him

After
creating
immense
buzz,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
finally
begun
with
a
bang
and
so
have
begun
the
in-house
fights
as
well.
The
popular
reality
show,
which
is
being
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
witnessed
an
interesting
first
nomination
round
of
the
season
which
did
affect
the
current
equations
in
the
house.
And
now,
as
per
a
recent
buzz,
Sajid
Khan
and
Shalin
Bhanot
will
be
seen
locking
horns
in
the
upcoming
episode.
This
will
happen
post
Sajid's
in-house
comedy
show
wherein
he
will
be
seen
taking
a
jibe
at
Shalin
for
nominating
him
for
elimination.
In
the
promo,
Sajid
made
a
witty
remark
on
Shalin
as
the
latter
had
nominated
the
filmmaker
in
the
first
nomination
round.
Sajid's
jibe
didn't
go
down
well
with
Shalin
and
he
gave
the
ace-filmmaker
a
thumbs
down
for
his
stint.
Later,
the
two
got
into
a
war
of
words
wherein
Sajid
expressed
his
disappointment
towards
Shalin
for
nominating
him
and
for
disapproving
of
his
comedy
stint.
He
also
warned
the
Naagin
actor
about
playing
games
with
him.
Sajid
stated,
"Mere
saath
game
mat
khel".
Meanwhile,
Sajid
Khan
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
Archana
Gautam,
MC
Stan,
Shiv
Thakare,
Gautam
Vig
and
Gori
Nagori.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
bidding
adieu
to
the
popular
reality
show
after
the
first
week.
Besides,
with
Bigg
Boss
16
coming
up
with
a
new
twist
in
every
episode,
we
wonder
if
the
first
elimination
will
change
the
game
in
the
BB
house.
Which
contestant
are
you
rooting
for?
