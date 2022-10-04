Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan And Shalin Bhanot Lock Horns; Filmmaker Warns Latter About Playing Games With Him

After creating immense buzz, Bigg Boss 16 has finally begun with a bang and so have begun the in-house fights as well. The popular reality show, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, witnessed an interesting first nomination round of the season which did affect the current equations in the house. And now, as per a recent buzz, Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot will be seen locking horns in the upcoming episode. This will happen post Sajid's in-house comedy show wherein he will be seen taking a jibe at Shalin for nominating him for elimination.

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16: Filmmaker Sajid Khan की हरकतों पर भड़के Shalin Bhanot, हुई गंदी लड़ाई | FilmiBeat

In the promo, Sajid made a witty remark on Shalin as the latter had nominated the filmmaker in the first nomination round. Sajid's jibe didn't go down well with Shalin and he gave the ace-filmmaker a thumbs down for his stint. Later, the two got into a war of words wherein Sajid expressed his disappointment towards Shalin for nominating him and for disapproving of his comedy stint. He also warned the Naagin actor about playing games with him. Sajid stated, "Mere saath game mat khel".

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan has been nominated for elimination this week along with Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig and Gori Nagori. It will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to the popular reality show after the first week. Besides, with Bigg Boss 16 coming up with a new twist in every episode, we wonder if the first elimination will change the game in the BB house. Which contestant are you rooting for? Let us know in the comment section below and for more updates on Bigg Boss 16, keep reading this space.

Pic courtesy: Voot