Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are now beaming with joy as they have welcomed their first child.

According to reports, the much-in-love couple welcomed a baby girl today (November 12). However, the new parents are yet to announce the amazing news.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan have been among the most adored couples in Bollywood. After dating each other for several years, the duo took their relationship to next level by exchanging wedding vows in April 2016.

Earlier this year, the happily-married couple announced pregnancy six years after tying the knot leaving their fans and well-wishers elated. Ever since then, everyone was eagerly waiting for their baby. And, according to the latest reports, they are on clould nine after welcoming their little munchkin.

Taking to social media, the actress announced her pregnancy in August this year and wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

Days before the arrival of their baby, Karan panned a private baby shower for Bipasha which was attended by their close friends. Also, before then, the Corporate actress also had a traditional baby shower in which she looked stunning in a saree.

Well, this is indeed the best news of the day. Heartiest congratulations to the new parents.

On the career front, Bipasha Basu has been away from the silver screen and her last theatrical release was Bhushan Patel's Alone in 2015 opposite Karan Singh Grover. The duo fell in love on the film's sets and the rest is history.

Bipasha entered Bollywood in 2001 with Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee and went on to feature in films like Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Omkara, Race, and Raaz 2 among other hits. She was counted among the leading actresses of the 2000s.

In 2020, she returned to acting after a gap of five years and made her digital debut with the MX Player series Dangerous.