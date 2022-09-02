Bipasha Basu On Receiving Flak For Her Baby Bump Pictures: I Still Want To Flaunt It

Bipasha Basu recently took to her social media handle to announce that she and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first baby together.

While sharing this happy news, she had also posted some stunning clicks from her maternity photoshoot in which her husband Karan is seen kissing her baby bump. The would-be parents are thrilled to welcome a new addition into their family.

However besides all the love and congratulatory wishes, the Dhoom 2 actress was also subjected to criticism for flaunting her baby bump in the pictures from her photoshoot.

Recently, in an interaction with ETimes, Bipasha reacted to the online trolling around her baby bump pictures and said that while everyone is entitled to an opinion which should be respected, she is leading her life and will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "That's the way to move on in life. You can't be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like that." Calling herself a body positive person, the Jism actress said that she believes that one has to love the body that one lives in.

She continued, "My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it's all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don't keep this body healthy, you're not going lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body. At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever. I'd rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way."

Earlier since Bipasha announced that she is expecting, the actress has been dropping lovely pictures of herself flaunting her pregnancy glow.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016 after being in a steady relationship for a few years.