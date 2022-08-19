bipasha-basu-reveals-how-she-and-karan-singh-grover-reacted-when-she-found-out-that-she-is-pregnant

A few days ago, actress Bipasha Basu shared the news of her pregnancy via her social media handle, and who's who of B-town congratulated the actress for gracing motherhood for the first time. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Bipasha was asked how she and her actor-husband reacted when they learnt about her pregnancy, here's what she said...

She told Hindustan Times that it was a very emotional day for her and Karan.

"I remember me and Karan ran to my mother's house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother's dream that me and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," added Bipasha.

She further added that ever since she got married, she knew that she and Karan want to become parents, but they wanted to embrace parenthood at the right time.

"The plan was definitely to focus on that in life. I was actually not taking up any kind of work, because I wanted to have a baby, then start working immediately again. It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn't know where the world was going, so for one year we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," asserted the 43-year-old.

In the same interview, Bipasha also opened up about the changes that her body is going through because of the pregnancy and said that ever since she started this journey, there have been a lot of changes, and she is absolutely comfortable with everything.