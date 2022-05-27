Bobby Deol Recalls How Dad Dharmendra's Words From A Vulnerable Moment Inspires Him

Bobby Deol in his latest interview with a news portal, recalls the words that his actor-father Dharmendra recently told him which left him inspired. The Race 3 actor said that his father thought that he will not get work after the age of 70. However, the veteran actor, who is now 86, is still working.

Bobby told Film Companion, "The other day, he was telling me, 'Beta, main sochta tha ki 70 ki age tak main kaam karunga. Shayad uske baad kaam nahi mile, ya kaam nahi kar paunga. Aur aaj main 86 ka ho gaya hoon aur phir bhi kaam kar raha hoon (I thought I'd work only till the age of 70, and that I wouldn't be able to get any work after that. But I'm 86 now, and still working)'."

The Gupt actor said that he felt awesome after hearing his dad's words and that's what inspires him. Bobby further added that he wants to work till his breath.

"It was the most awesome feeling I got when he said that to me, and that's exactly what inspires me. I want to work till the last breath I take, because that's what we are, we're actors, we want to keep working. He was there in my family, the biggest inspiration, and I didn't even see him when I had given up in life. Now I see all that around me, my brother, my dad, my cousins, my sisters are working," Bobby further told the tabloid.

Speaking about films, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Bobby Deol has Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal in the pipeline. The father-son duo will be seen sharing screen space in Anil Sharma's Apne 2.