Bobby Deol Shares Sweetest Birthday Note For ‘Bhaiya' Sunny Deol As He Turns 65

Actor Sunny Deol turned 65 on Wednesday (October 19). The actor has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes on social media from his fans, friends, and family members. But the sweetest wish came from Sunny's younger brother, Bobby Deol. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a beautiful picture with his "bhaiya" in which both actor-brothers are hugging each other wearing warm clothes.

Bobby captioned his post with a simple note, saying, "I love you, bhaiya. Happy Birthday." He also picked a suitable background song for the post that goes as The Hollies' He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother. Several industry friends took to the comment section to send birthday wishes to the Gadar actor and dropped red heart emoticons. Actor Chunky Panday, who had worked with Sunny Deol in several films such as Vishwatma, Lootere, and Paap Ki Duniya, wrote, "Happy happy birthday, dear Sunny." See post here

"Happy birthday, Sunny bhaiya," said Rahul Dev, while Esha Gupta left red heart emojis. Fans too were in awe of the post shared by Bobby and one fan said, "Happy birthday sunny sir," while another fan commented, "Happy Birthday Sunny paaji god bless!!! @iambobbydeol love always!!!"

Bobby Deol also shared a sketch of Sunny on his birthday that was created by one of his fan pages. The Deol brothers, besides sharing a great bond, have worked in a few films such as Dillagi, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Poster Boys.

Sunny Deol has been in the industry since the 80s and is known for his intense acting in films like Damini, Darr, Ghayal, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Border, Ghatak, and Tridev. He was recently seen in R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Sunny will next be seen in director Anil Sharma's next films Gadar 2, Fateh Singh, and Apne 2 along with his son Karan, Bobby Deol, and his father Dharmendra.