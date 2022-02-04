Bollywood BEWARE; Kangana Ranaut Is Here With Her Own Version On Bigg Boss!

Kangana Ranaut has been known for her acting chops and also for being the controversy queen. In the last 5 years, ever since she raised the topic of nepotism on Karan Johar’s chat show, she has always been in the news for her statements and online posts. The actress is now at it again, as she is all set to host her own version of Bigg Boss with ALTBalaji & MX Player's Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel, bankrolled by content czarina Ekta Kapoor.

The captive reality show will live stream 24x7 and see celebrity participants locked up behind bars with host Kangana Ranaut cracking the baton. One can wonder if Kangana will now expose the dark secrets behind the lives of Bollywood's star kids and what all happens behind the curtain.

We wonder if we might hear Kangana’s side of story about everyone she has had controversy with like Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood etc. It will be rather exciting to watch Kangana donning upon the jailer hat, every week now.

ALTBalaji & MX Player Rope In Kangana Ranaut To Host The Reality Show - Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel

Taapsee Pannu Says Nepotism Affects Her Despite Being Famous; Reveals What She Lacks As Compared To Star Kids

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will be empowered to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri’ to some of them. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.