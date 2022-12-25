Christmas 2022: Shahid Kapoor Cuddles With Mira, Alia Bhatt Parties With Ranbir. How B-town Stars Celebrated

Shahid Kapoor Cuddles With Mira Rajput On Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas 2022, Mira Rajput shared a mushy picture with Shahid Kapoor on social media. The Jersey actor can be seen cuddling with his wifey while striking a pose for the camera. The star wife posted the photo along with a caption that read, "Merry Christmas from me and my Santa for life. And our two elves who are too busy with presents and pjayamas."

Shahid and Mira's children Misha and Zain seemed to be busy in their own world, as hinted by their mommy.

Alia Bhatt Glows In Red As She Parties With Ranbir Kapoor

New mommy Alia Bhatt made us gush over her glow as she looked radiant while attending a Christmas party with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple celebrated Christmas 2022 eve with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaleen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in Mumbai. Neetu treated us with a snap from the fun-filled celebrations on social media.

Rakul Preet's Mushy Pic With BF Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh penned a sweet note to celebrate her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday. The actor-producer celebrates his birthday on December 25 and it turned out to be double celebrations for the duo as they ringed in his special day and also enjoyed the festivities.

"Santa gave me the best gift for life and that's you.. happy bdayyyy my love. thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor 😜I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always," Rakul wrote.